LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has created a guide to help establish and maintain successful water trails for paddle sports.

The commission says in a news release that the popularity of paddle sports, like kayaking or canoeing, has increased in recent years. Local development of good trails could lead to an increase in tourism for some communities.

“Floating the Good Life” provides information about the types of streams in Nebraska and how they behave differently to assist communities in creating, upgrading, promoting, funding and maintaining water trails. It also details how to make launch sites accessible.

The guide is available online at outdoornebraska.gov/watertrails .