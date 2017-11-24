BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Game and Fish Department is holding its annual fall advisory board meetings around the state starting Monday.

The governor appoints eight Game and Fish advisers to each represent a section of the state and serve as a liaison between the department and the public. Meetings are held each spring and fall to give the public a chance to discuss outdoors issues and ask questions of the advisers and department officials.

Meetings are Monday in Lansford and Ashley, Tuesday in Devils Lake and Grand Forks, Dec. 4 in Cogswell and Dickinson, and Dec. 5 in Watford City and Wilton. Full meeting details can be found on the Game and Fish website .