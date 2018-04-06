BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Game and Fish Department is holding its annual spring advisory board meetings around the state beginning next week.

The meetings are held each spring and fall to give the public a chance to discuss fish and wildlife issues and ask questions of department officials and district advisers.

The governor appoints eight Game and Fish advisers to each represent a section of the state and serve as a liaison between the department and the public.

Meetings are Monday in New Rockford and Park River, Tuesday in Williston and Casselton, April 16 in Jamestown and Hettinger, and April 17 in Minot and Bismarck.