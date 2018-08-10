JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Independent Alyse Galvin reported contributions of nearly $65,000 for her U.S. House bid in July, more than the incumbent Republican, U.S. Rep. Don Young.

Young, however, retained a large edge in available cash at the end of the reporting period Aug. 1, with nearly $435,000. He reported contributions of about $28,800 in July. Most of his contributions were from out-of-state political action committees.

Galvin is seeking the Democratic nomination in the Aug. 21 primary. She and Democrat Dimitri Shein (Shayne) have run the most active campaigns on that side. Shein’s latest fundraising filing wasn’t immediately available.

Galvin reported having just over $250,000 on hand.

Young is the longest-serving member of the House. His primary opponents reported little or no fundraising.