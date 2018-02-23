GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A Southeast Texas police officer faces felony drug charges alleging that he supplied a suspected drug dealer with information that helped him avoid other police officers.

Galveston police officer John Rutherford is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, misuse of official information and evidence tampering. Police Chief Vernon Hale said Friday that the 40-year-old Rutherford provided 32-year-old Salvador Rivera with information on officers’ locations, working assignments and working patterns.

Hale said the information allowed “criminals to work with impunity” with no fear of capture and “also put officers’ safety at risk.”

Rivera also was arrested Friday and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, misusing official information and a weapons violation.

Both are in Galveston County Jail with bonds set at $750,000 each.