LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A gag order has been issued in a triple-homicide case in Little Rock in which two children and their mother were killed.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that a Pulaski County Circuit Court judge last week issued the order prohibiting law enforcement and attorneys from discussing the case against 25-year-old Michael Ivory Collins and 21-year-old William Alexander.
The two remain in the Pulaski County jail without bond. Court records do not show that either man has entered a plea.
Both face three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 24-year-old Mariah Cunningham, 5-year-old Alayah Fisher and 3-year-old Elijah Fisher.
The three were found dead Dec 5 in southwest Little Rock. Police have not said how they were killed, but have said Collins and Alexander are brothers and that Collins knew Cunningham.
___
Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com