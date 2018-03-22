CAIRO (AP) — Moammar Gadhafi’s cousin says the corruption allegations against former French President Nicolas Sarkozy are “God’s punishment” for his role in the NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed the longtime Libyan leader.

Ahmed Gaddaf al-Dam, a close aide to Gadhafi based in Cairo, told The Associated Press that he was aware of the millions of euros Gadhafi’s government allegedly gave to Sarkozy.

Investigators are examining allegations that Gadhafi’s regime secretly gave Sarkozy 50 million euros ($62 million) for his 2007 presidential campaign. Sarkozy has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

As president, Sarkozy put France in the forefront of the NATO-led air campaign in support of Libyan rebels in 2011. Gaddaf al-Dam says most of the Libyans involved in the money transfers are imprisoned, dead or fearing assassination.