LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) — Gabon’s government says President Ali Bongo Ondimba, who has been in treatment in Saudi Arabia for more than a month, will be transferred to Morocco on Wednesday to continue treatment.

The statement says Bongo feels better and “is in full possession of all his faculties.” Bongo’s wife, Sylvia Bongo Ondimba, says in a message on Twitter that the transfer to Morocco was possible due to “a very significant improvement” in his health.

The 59-year-old president was hospitalized on Oct. 24. The government said he suffered dizziness, but some media reports suggested he’d had a stroke.

Bongo has ruled the oil-rich Central African nation since 2009, assuming power in a contested election after the death of his father, Omar Bongo, who had ruled since 1967.