LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) — The government of Gabon says President Ali Bongo Ondimba is recovering from an undisclosed illness in Saudi Arabia.
The Central African nation’s presidency said in a statement on Sunday that the latest word about the president’s health was “extremely reassuring” and Bongo “continues to perform his duties.”
The statement was released amid a swirl of rumors about the 59-year-old president’s health.
Officials said Bongo got dizzy at his hotel in Riyad on Oct. 24 and was taken to King Faisal Hospital.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- At least 9 dead as fire incinerates N. California town VIEW
- Settlement reached in tight Arizona Senate vote count VIEW
- Couple with rare disorder meet, get engaged
- Trump demeans three black female reporters in two days
- Fires besiege California city reeling from mass shooting WATCH
Bongo is the son of Gabon’s late President Omar Bongo, who ruled the oil-rich country nation from 1967 until he died in 2009. Ali Bongo won a special presidential election a few months later, although the opposition claimed it was rigged. He was re-elected in 2016.