CHARLEVOIX, Quebec (AP) — Foreign ministers from the G7 group of industrialized nations are meeting in Canada before a June summit of the nations’ leaders.

Issues include U.S. complaints about Iran’s influence in the Mideast and its nuclear program, as well as efforts to curb North Korea’s nuclear efforts.

North Korea has pledged to suspend long-range missile tests and close its nuclear test site ahead of a summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae In.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland also hosted five other female foreign ministers from Africa and the Americas and joined with the European Union to announce a worldwide gathering of female foreign ministers in September. She says “advancing gender equality is essential to both our economic prosperity and to global peace and security.”