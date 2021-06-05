Finance ministers for seven of the most powerful nations in the world announced an accord that could reshape the tax obligations of multinational corporations around the world.

The deal is a major breakthrough for the Biden administration as it seeks to enact a floor on the taxes paid by corporations worldwide. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has been adamant that the U.S. needs to work with international counterparts to prevent nations from being played off each other by firms seeking lower tax obligations.

The Biden administration is seeking to raise the domestic U.S. tax rate from 21% to 28% to pay for its spending priorities, such as infrastructure and education.

“The G-7 Finance Ministers have made a significant, unprecedented commitment today that provides tremendous momentum toward achieving a robust global minimum tax at a rate of at least 15%,” Yellen, who led negotiations on behalf of the U.S., said in a statement. “That global minimum tax would end the race-to-the-bottom in corporate taxation, and ensure fairness for the middle class and working people in the U.S. and around the world.”

The deal starts what is expected to be a long and arduous process toward changing international tax laws. The agreement is nonbinding and critics have wondered how much of an impact it will have on tax havens dependent on revenue generated by attracting companies through low-tax regimes.

The Biden administration initially floated a 21% global minimum tax but that rate was eventually lowered to 15%.