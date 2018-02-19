PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Officials with Maine’s largest city are reaching out to residents to discuss possible redevelopment plans for an ocean terminal building on the city’s waterfront.

The building in question is the Portland Ocean Terminal facility on the Maine State Pier. It’s located in the city’s working waterfront in an area of high commercial traffic.

Portland staff presented the idea of a public market within the building last year. The city held its first outreach meeting about the building’s future on Feb. 15.

More sessions are coming up on Feb. 27 with the seafood industry, Feb. 28 with the food and beverage industry, March 7 with the Peaks Island Council and March 12 with the public.