FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A funnel cloud has been spotted in South Florida over downtown Fort Lauderdale.
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Fort Lauderdale area Tuesday afternoon.
Meteorologist Chuck Caracozza, of the National Weather Service in Miami, told the Sun Sentinel that they weren’t able to confirm whether a tornado actually touched down, but several spotters had reported a funnel cloud over downtown Fort Lauderdale.
___
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump furious after FBI seizes documents from his lawyer VIEW
- After going to class without a bra, Florida student is told to cover her nipples
- Fox News host: Graphic on trustworthiness was posted at wrong point of show
- Man who ate world’s hottest pepper lands in hospital
- No big deal: Melania Trump comforts student who spilled water at event VIEW
Information from: Sun Sentinel , http://www.sun-sentinel.com/