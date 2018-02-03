PRATT, Kan. (AP) — Funeral services have been set for a Kansas mother and her four children who died in a house fire last month.
Wichita television station KWCH reports that the funerals for 22-year-old Charee Wheatley and her four children — ranging in age from a few months to 6 years — will be held Wednesday morning at the First United Methodist Church in Pratt.
The four children were killed in the Jan. 25 fire. Wheatley was pulled from the home with burns and was flown to St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, where she died two days after the fire.
Pratt police say the family was trapped in the basement when the fire broke out.
The Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office says it’s waiting on lab results to determine the cause of the fire.
___
Information from: KWCH-TV, http://www.kwch.com/