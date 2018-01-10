JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Funeral services will be held for a Jersey City police lieutenant who was struck and killed on the New Jersey Turnpike after a traffic accident last week.

The services for 49-year-old Lt. Christopher Robateau will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Aeden’s Church in Jersey City.

Authorities have said Robateau was in uniform and on his way to work Friday when he was involved in a minor accident with a large truck while heading northbound near Exit 14. He got out of his vehicle to assist the truck driver but was struck by a pickup truck before he reached the other driver.

Robateau is survived by a wife and three children.