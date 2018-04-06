EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police from across the country are in Connecticut for the funeral of a state trooper killed in a highway crash last week.

The service for Trooper 1st Class Kevin Miller is scheduled for Friday at the Rentschler Field football stadium in East Hartford.

Hundreds of people paid their respects to Miller during a wake Thursday, after a procession of state police motorcycles and cruisers traveled about 30 miles to bring his casket to the stadium.

The 49-year-old trooper was a 19-year veteran of the force. He died while on duty March 29 when his cruiser rear-ended a slow-moving tractor-trailer on Interstate 84 eastbound in Tolland. The cause remains under investigation.

Miller was the 22nd state trooper or auxiliary trooper killed in the line of duty since 1922.