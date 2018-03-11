FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Funeral services are scheduled for former North Dakota Gov. George Sinner.

Sinner died Friday at age 89. The Democrat served as governor from 1985 through 1992.

A funeral Mass will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at Nativity Church of Fargo. A prayer service will be held Thursday from 7-9 p.m., also at the church.

Sinner served in the Legislature in the 1960s and early ’80s before defeating Republican incumbent Allen Olson for governor in 1984. His administration spanned one of the roughest periods in North Dakota’s economy.

The Fargo native grew up in nearby Casselton and graduated from St. John’s University in Collegeville, Minnesota, with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy. A private burial is planned in Casselton.