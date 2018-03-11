FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Funeral services are scheduled for former North Dakota Gov. George Sinner.
Sinner died Friday at age 89. The Democrat served as governor from 1985 through 1992.
A funeral Mass will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at Nativity Church of Fargo. A prayer service will be held Thursday from 7-9 p.m., also at the church.
Sinner served in the Legislature in the 1960s and early ’80s before defeating Republican incumbent Allen Olson for governor in 1984. His administration spanned one of the roughest periods in North Dakota’s economy.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Once silent, Stormy Daniels speaks loudly with lawsuit targeting Trump
- Beluga calf rescued off Alaska moved to SeaWorld San Antonio
- Gunman in California vet center killings was former patient VIEW
- Tax law rushed through U.S. Congress includes host of glitches
The Fargo native grew up in nearby Casselton and graduated from St. John’s University in Collegeville, Minnesota, with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy. A private burial is planned in Casselton.