Share story

By
The Associated Press

PETERSTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Weekend services are set for a West Virginia man who was fatally shot in Florida at a video game tournament.

Broyles-Shrewsbury Funeral Home in Peterstown says on its website that Taylor Robertson’s funeral will be held Sunday at James Monroe High School in Lindside. A visitation will be held Saturday.

Robertson’s obituary says he was a 2009 graduate of the school and was a standout football and basketball player.

Robertson competed in “Madden NFL” football franchise tournaments under the gamer tag Spotmeplzzz. He won the Madden Classic tournament in 2016.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Authorities say Robertson and Elijah Clayton of Woodland Hills, California, were killed Sunday when a fellow gamer opened fire at the Madden NFL 19 tournament in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Associated Press