PETERSTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Weekend services are set for a West Virginia man who was fatally shot in Florida at a video game tournament.
Broyles-Shrewsbury Funeral Home in Peterstown says on its website that Taylor Robertson’s funeral will be held Sunday at James Monroe High School in Lindside. A visitation will be held Saturday.
Robertson’s obituary says he was a 2009 graduate of the school and was a standout football and basketball player.
Robertson competed in “Madden NFL” football franchise tournaments under the gamer tag Spotmeplzzz. He won the Madden Classic tournament in 2016.
Authorities say Robertson and Elijah Clayton of Woodland Hills, California, were killed Sunday when a fellow gamer opened fire at the Madden NFL 19 tournament in Jacksonville, Florida.