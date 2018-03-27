CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Funeral services have been set for one of the West Virginia firefighters killed while responding to a fatal highway crash.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the state fire marshal’s office said Tuesday that funeral services for Lt. Thomas Craigo of the Pratt Volunteer Fire Department will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Riverside High School with visitation from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday at Riverside.

Assistant Chief Michael Edwards was also killed in the crash. Three people died in the other wreck on Interstate 64-77 on Saturday evening southeast of Charleston. Other funeral arrangements are pending.

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said Tuesday that Fire Chief Timmy Walker remains hospitalized in critical condition, while firefighter Billy Hypes is in stable condition in intensive care.

