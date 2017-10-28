YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Police officers from several states are expected to attend the funeral of a slain Ohio policeman.
Girard Officer Justin Leo will be remembered at his funeral Sunday at Youngstown State University.
Leo was shot last Saturday while responding to a domestic disturbance at a home in Girard, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland.
Investigators say another officer with Leo killed the suspected shooter who lived at the home.
Most Read Stories
- 'I whiffed': Trading Chris Taylor is Jerry Dipoto's biggest regret, but he stays upbeat | Matt Calkins
- 'Inmates running the prison' on NFL protests? Players — including Seahawks — take shots at Texans owner's comment
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- Seattle will defend Kshama Sawant in defamation suit brought by police officers
- Comcast's cable customers tumble as cord-cutting picks up
Some streets will be closed for the procession near the Youngstown State arena where mourners will gather.