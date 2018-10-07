FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — A police officer shot and killed during what authorities say was an ambush in South Carolina is being laid to rest.
Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Callaway’s funeral is scheduled for noon Monday at the city’ civic center. There will be two hours of visitation before the ceremony.
Investigators say Callaway was killed and six other officers wounded by 74-year-old Frederick Hopkins in his upscale Florence County neighborhood Wednesday.
Authorities say Hopkins first shot three deputies coming to his home to question his 27-year-old son in a sex assault case
Investigators then say Hopkins fired on other officers who rushed to help, hitting four Florence city officers, including Callaway.
Callaway has worked for the police department for over 30 years and was heavily involved in youth sports and mentoring