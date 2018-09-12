DALLAS (AP) — A funeral is scheduled Thursday for a black man killed in his home by a Dallas police officer who says she mistook his residence for her own.

The service for 26-year-old Botham Jean will start at noon at a church in suburban Dallas following a public viewing. The funeral will also be streamed live.

Jean was fatally shot last week by off-duty officer Amber Guyger. Court documents say Guyger thought she had encountered a burglar. She has been charged with manslaughter.

Family and friends described Jean as a devout Christian and a caring individual.

His mother, Allison Jean, recalled her son’s commitment to his faith at a prayer vigil last weekend. Jean says her son “did everything with passion” and was a meticulous person.