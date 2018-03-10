STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine (AP) — A 10-year-old girl who was beaten to death in Maine was remembered in the state where she was born.
The funeral for Marissa Kennedy was held Saturday in Newburgh, New York.
Marissa lived in New York state with her grandparents before moving to Maine to live with her mother and stepfather.
Kennedy died Feb. 25 in Stockton Springs. Police say Julio and Sharon Carrillo took turns beating her for several months and tried to make her death look like an accident. Both are charged with murder.
Republican Gov. Paul LePage has said the case highlights problems in Maine’s child welfare system.