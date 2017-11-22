BALTIMORE (AP) — Funeral services have been set for a slain Baltimore police detective who was fatally shot while on the job.
Local media report the funeral for Det. Sean Suiter will be held Nov. 29 at a Baltimore church.
Viewings will take place the two preceding days at a funeral home in Randallstown.
Suiter died Thursday after being shot in the head while investigating a case. He was a married father of five.
A reward of $215,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot him.