BALTIMORE (AP) — Funeral services have been set for a slain Baltimore police detective who was fatally shot while on the job.

Local media report the funeral for Det. Sean Suiter will be held Nov. 29 at a Baltimore church.

Viewings will take place the two preceding days at a funeral home in Randallstown.

Suiter died Thursday after being shot in the head while investigating a case. He was a married father of five.

A reward of $215,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot him.