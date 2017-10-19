BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Funeral services are set next week for a Buffalo police officer who died during a training dive in the Niagara River.

The Buffalo Police Department says calling hours for Officer Craig Lehner will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home in the town of Hamburg.

His funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at KeyBank Center in downtown Buffalo to accommodate the several thousand law enforcement officers expected to attend. He’ll be buried in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Buffalo.

Officials say the 34-year-old Lehner was participating in a training exercise Oct. 13 when he failed to resurface. His body wasn’t found until Tuesday. An investigation into his death is underway.

Lehner, a nine-year veteran, was also a member of the department’s K-9 unit.