MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Funeral services have been set for an Alabama police sergeant killed in a crash on Thursday.

WKRG-TV reports services for Mobile Police Sgt. Jeremy Franks will be on Monday at Forest Hill Church of God. Visitation is set for 12 p.m. with the funeral to take place immediately after at 2 p.m.

Franks, a 19-year veteran of the department, died in an off-duty single-car crash early Thursday in Mobile County. He was 41.

Details of the accident have not been released.

Chief Lawrence Battiste says Franks was engaged to be married, and had one son. He says Franks was the type of person to light up any room and bring joy to everyone he interacted with.

