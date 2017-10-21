MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Funeral services have been set for an Alabama police sergeant killed in a crash on Thursday.
WKRG-TV reports services for Mobile Police Sgt. Jeremy Franks will be on Monday at Forest Hill Church of God. Visitation is set for 12 p.m. with the funeral to take place immediately after at 2 p.m.
Franks, a 19-year veteran of the department, died in an off-duty single-car crash early Thursday in Mobile County. He was 41.
Details of the accident have not been released.
Most Read Stories
- Give to panhandlers or don’t? Some towns try cracking down
- Ex-Seahawk Marshawn Lynch watches Raiders game from the stands, rides BART train after being ejected
- Seattle startup co-founder Matt Bencke was ‘a force of nature’ | Obituary
- A chilly La Niña winter likely in Pacific Northwest, but don’t fret about drenching of last year
- Check out this new drone footage of the Bertha-dug Highway 99 tunnel WATCH
Chief Lawrence Battiste says Franks was engaged to be married, and had one son. He says Franks was the type of person to light up any room and bring joy to everyone he interacted with.
___
Information from: WKRG-TV, http://www.wkrg.com/