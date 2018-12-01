BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Funeral services are being held for an African-American man shot to death by a police officer.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson will deliver the eulogy for 21-year-old Emantic “EJ” Fitzgerald Bradford, Jr. on Saturday in Birmingham.

A police officer in nearby Hoover shot and killed Bradford on Thanksgiving night while responding to a shooting at a crowded shopping mall.

Authorities initially identified Bradford as the shooter, but later said they were wrong and evidence indicated he likely did not fire the rounds that wounded two people that night.

Bradford’s death sparked a week of protests in Hoover.

Minister Mike McClure Jr., who describes himself as the Bradford family’s pastor, says he wants the funeral to provide a comfort to the young man’s family, particularly his parents.