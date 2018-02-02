DETROIT (AP) — Funeral services have been held for a Detroit police officer fatally wounded as he and his partner responded to a domestic violence complaint.

Officers from law enforcement agencies across Michigan and the U.S. attended Friday’s services for Glenn Doss at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.

Detroit officer Glenn Doss Sr. told attendees that his son “was a great guy” and that “it was an honor to be his dad.”

The 25-year-old Glenn Doss died Sunday at a hospital, several days after he was shot once in the head while sitting in the passenger seat of a patrol car.

Prosecutors have charged 43-year-old Decharlos Brooks with first-degree murder and murder of a peace officer.

The younger Doss also is survived by a 9-month-old son, his mother, stepfather and three brothers.