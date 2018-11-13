BEGGS, Okla. (AP) — Classes have been canceled at an Oklahoma school district so students can attend funeral services for two students who were shot to death.
Beggs Public Schools was closed Tuesday for funerals of 16-year-old Kloee Toliver and her 18-year-old brother, Kayson Toliver.
Okmulgee County deputies say Kayson and Kloee were both shot by their mother, 38-year-old Amy Hall, on Nov. 1 in their home about 35 miles (55 kilometers) southwest of Tulsa. Authorities say Hall also tried to shoot her 14-year-old daughter.
Kayson died at the scene while Kloee died on Nov. 6 after being declared brain dead . Authorities say her organs were donated.
Hall is being held on two counts of first-degree murder and one of shooting with intent to kill. Jail records don’t indicate if she has an attorney.