SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A funeral service for billionaire and philanthropist Jon Huntsman Sr. is planned for next week at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Huntsman died Friday at age 80.

Huntsman Cancer Institute spokeswoman Debby Rogers says the service will be held Feb. 10 at 11 a.m. at the university arena renamed in his honor 30 years ago.

Huntsman was the founder and longtime executive chairman of Huntsman Corp., a company that refines raw materials that go into thousands of products.

Huntsman and his family have given away more than $1.4 billion, including donations to the cancer institute that bears his name.

He was also the father of Jon Huntsman Jr., the U.S. ambassador to Russia and former Utah governor, presidential candidate and ambassador to China and Singapore.