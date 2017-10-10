SUTHERLAND, Iowa (AP) — A funeral has been scheduled for a northwest Iowa woman who was killed in the Las Vegas country music concert shooting.
Carly Kreibaum was among the 58 people fatally shot Oct. 1 in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. The Sutherland woman was 33 years old.
An obituary says her funeral will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Sutherland Community Center in Sutherland. Her remains will be interred at Waterman Cemetery in Sutherland.
Kreibaum was a mother of two and a Sibley native who graduated from Sibley-Ocheyedan High School. She later attended Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska.
