WINFIELD, W.Va. (AP) — Local news reports say a West Virginia funeral home owner has pleaded guilty to fraud.

Putnam County prosecutor Mark Sorsaia tells local news outlets that Chad Harding pleaded guilty Monday in a Putnam County court on Monday to three felony charges of fraudulent claim to an insurance company. Reports say Harding entered a plea agreement to be prosecuted by felony criminal information instead of prosecution by indictment.

Prosecutors say the incidents occurred between September 2012 and April 2015. Harding is scheduled Jan. 18 for sentencing.

According to the reports, authorities say Harding was found in an August 2016 federal court judgment to have received more than $900,000 from filing false claims for funeral services against more than 100 consumers who bought “preneed policies” with a company.