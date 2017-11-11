PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Court records show the operators of a Florida funeral home have agreed to a year’s probation for mishandling human remains.

The Panama City News Herald reports that 66-year-old Gregory Dunphy and 40-year-old Felicia Dione Boesch agreed to the penalty after investigators found 16 rotting corpses at the funeral home in August 2016.

The pair operated Brock’s Home Town Funeral Home. Charges included misdemeanor counts of unlawful preservation and storage of human remains and mishandling human remains.

Investigators say bodies were left in open areas of the funeral home for months and improperly refrigerated. Most were supposed to be cremated.

Fourteen families have filed lawsuits against the owners of the funeral home because of the mishandled corpses. The owners claim Dunphy should be held responsible for the conditions.