FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan funeral home and its manager are no longer licensed to operate after inspectors found decomposing corpses and unsanitary conditions at the facility.

The Flint Journal reports that Swanson Funeral Home in Flint and O’Neil Swanson II also were fined a total of $34,100.

The state Board of Examiners in Mortuary Science voted to remove the licenses last week. A final order is expected this week.

The funeral home was closed in July after maggots were found on the floor of a garage where unrefrigerated bodies were being stored.

Licensing officials say no one appeared on behalf of Swanson or the funeral home at last week’s hearing or an administrative hearing in December.

The Associated Press could not find a home telephone number for O’Neil Swanson.