SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (AP) — A South Salt Lake funeral home has been fined $10,000 and possibly more for allegations that it mixed ashes, stole jewelry from bodies and left bodies unrefrigerated.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing issued the punishment on Monday. The division also is requiring Carver Mortuary to make sweeping changes to its business practices. If it doesn’t, the fine could increase to $50,000.
The mortuary will be on state probation for five years.
Some components of its required overhaul include new hiring protocols, an improved digital cremation tracking system and password locks so only licensed employees can access the embalming room and cremation chamber.
An attorney for the mortuary, Matt Lewis, said he could not comment under the terms of the order.
