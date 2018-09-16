NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The remains of a Tennessee World War II pilot have been laid to rest at his family’s cemetery.
The Tennessean reports a funeral was held Saturday for Navy Reserve Ensign Harold P. DeMoss in Nashville. He was 21 when his airplane crashed during training in July 1945 in a remote area on the Hawaiian island of Oahu.
DeMoss was buried next to the graves of his mother and father.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says DeMoss’ remains were accounted for in May and identified through “material and circumstantial evidence” after excavating the crash site in 2016.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Labrador dog named Lucy saves Oregon man from sex conviction
- Florence crawls west, with fierce rains and rising rivers VIEW
- Trump’s China tariffs would hit more than 1,000 products
- Florida Taco Bell employee refuses to help client who doesn’t speak Spanish WATCH
- 2 dancers fired by NYC Ballet over nude photo accusations
___
Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com