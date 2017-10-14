SUTHERLAND, Iowa (AP) — Residents of the small northwest Iowa city of Sutherland have gathered to mourn the loss of Carly Kreibaum, a 33-year-old mother of two who was among those killed in a Las Vegas mass shooting.

The Sioux City Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2gEr2fw ) dozens of people converged Saturday morning at a downtown community center to remember Kreibaum. A burial was held later at a local cemetery.

Kreibaum’s family requested no media attend the funeral. Several attendees later refused to comment, citing privacy concerns.

Kreibaum was one of 58 people killed in the mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival earlier this month. Authorities say Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay hotel before killing himself. More than 500 people were also injured in the shooting.

Information from: Sioux City Journal, http://www.siouxcityjournal.com