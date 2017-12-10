EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Relatives and friends mourn the loss of two children killed in a southwestern Indiana crash as a motorist tried to flee police — particularly the loss felt by their surviving mother.
The Evansville Courier & Press reports loved ones gathered Saturday for the funeral of 2-year-old Princess Nyeela Carter and 7-month-old Prince Nolan Carter. They died Nov. 29 in Evansville, when authorities say a car driven by 26-year-old Frederick McFarland crashed into theirs as he sped and blew through several stop signs during a police chase.
Their parents, 23-year-old Janae Carter and 26-year-old Terrence Barker, were seriously injured.
Adeline Chinn says she babysat Princess, and believes Janae Carter is “losing her whole life” through the deaths of her children.
McFarland faces several felony charges, including resisting law enforcement causing death.
Information from: Evansville Courier & Press, http://www.courierpress.com