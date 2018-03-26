NEW YORK (AP) — Mourners are set to gather in New York City for the funeral of a firefighter who was killed while battling a blaze on a movie set.
Tuesday’s funeral for Michael Davidson will be held at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.
Davidson died early Friday from smoke inhalation. The 15-year veteran had been fighting a fire in the basement of a Harlem building where a movie starring Edward Norton, Bruce Willis, Willem Dafoe and Alec Baldwin was being filmed.
On Saturday, city officials announced Davidson had been posthumously promoted to lieutenant.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- US, allies band together to expel Russians over spy case VIEW
- OSU and NFL quarterback now an Ohio deputy sheriff
- Dreamliner flies from Australia to U.K. in 17 hours
- Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
Davidson leaves behind a wife and four young children.