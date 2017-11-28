SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Maurice Hinchey is being laid to rest.
Funeral services for the longtime Hudson Valley Democratic congressman will be held Wednesday in Saugerties.
Hinchey died last Wednesday at age 79. He was known for pressing to protect the environment during a career that spanned from the era of the Love Canal toxic waste site to the recent debate over natural gas fracking.
Hinchey had been battling a terminal neurological disorder.
