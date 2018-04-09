EAST DURHAM, N.Y. (AP) — Five family members are being laid to rest a week after a fire raged through a home in New York’s Catskills region.
A funeral will be held Monday for Nicholas and Mary Mammano and their grandchildren: 7-year-old Sophia Mammano; 8-year-old Jayden Caffrey and 10-year-old Jonathen Mammano.
The children’s father was critically injured in the April 2 fire in East Durham.
The family’s obituary says Jonathen, a fifth grader, played in Little League, enjoyed model trains and dreamed of becoming an architect.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Thousands of Indian women find their American dreams in jeopardy
- Trump furious after FBI seizes documents from his lawyer VIEW
- After going to class without a bra, Florida student is told to cover her nipples
- Symptoms from stopping antidepressants are largely a mystery
- Fox News host: Graphic on trustworthiness was posted at wrong point of show
Jayden, an impish third grader, was artistic and loved reading.
Sophia, described as a smart and loveable first grader, liked playing with her dolls and dollhouse.