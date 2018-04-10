CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — More than $28 million in federal funding to fix roads and bridges damaged by flooding is heading to West Virginia.

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and Rep. Evan Jenkins announced the funding Tuesday from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The state Department of Transportation will receive $15.6 million for various projects, the U.S. Forest Service will receive $12.4 million for work in five counties, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will receive $213,000 for projects in Greenbrier County.

The flood damage occurred in June 2016 and October 2017.