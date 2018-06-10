BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Maine state officials say $25 million in federal funds has been earmarked for a connecting road project in the Bangor area.
Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin’s office says the money will fund a connector road between Interstate 395 and Route 9, east of the Bangor and Brewer area. WABI-TV reports officials say the road will provide better access to Canadian markets when finished.
The road project has been heavily debated throughout the years.
Information from: WABI-TV, http://www.wabi.tv