TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Major party candidates for Kansas governor are using their running-mate picks to bolster key campaign themes.

They’re also addressing potential political trouble spots and ensuring that their ticket represents different regions of the state.

Seven of the eight major candidates have named their candidates for lieutenant governor. The candidate filing deadline is June 1.

Among Republicans, Gov. Jeff Colyer, Secretary of State Kris Kobach and Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer all have strong ties to Johnson County and have picked running mates from other regions. The same holds for independent candidate Greg Orman.

Among Democrats, ex-state Agriculture Secretary Joshua Svaty built what he sees as a relatively young ticket for the future. State Sen. Laura Kelly of Topeka is emphasizing experience.

Ex-Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer tapped another ex-mayor, from Johnson County.