CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Work might soon start on building a new clock tower for a western Indiana courthouse more than 70 years after it was removed.

A volunteer group has been raising money over the past 21 years toward the tower project for the Montgomery County Courthouse in Crawfordsville. The (Crawfordsville) Journal Review reports the Clock Tower Committee has raised nearly 85 percent of the $540,000 cost.

County Council members voted Tuesday to find the money needed to complete the project from various county funds.

Clock Tower Committee member Sandy Lofland-Brown says the fundraising drive will continue. County Commissioner Phil Bane said it will take six to eight months to construct the new tower.

It will replace the tower that was removed in 1941 after a worker found it was leaning.

