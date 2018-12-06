NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors are challenging how defense lawyers are being paid in the case against a self-improvement organization accused of branding female followers.
Court papers say a trust funded by Seagram’s liquor fortune heiress Clare Bronfman is bankrolling the defense for her co-defendants in the sex-trafficking prosecution. They include the leader of the secretive upstate New York group, Keith Raniere, and TV actress Allison Mack.
Prosecutors say the unusual arrangement could compromise the case. A judge ordered hearings Thursday to address the potential conflict of interest.
All the defendants have pleaded not guilty.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump odd man out as presidents assemble for Bush funeral
- Pantone hopes 'life-affirming' color will make everyone feel better
- 'We are in deep trouble': Despite global-warming worries, world carbon emissions hit a record high
- Trump uses eight-vehicle motorcade to travel 250 yards to greet George W. Bush
- Giuliani says Twitter sabotaged his tweet. Actually, he did it himself
The case alleges that followers of the group called NXIVM (NEHK’-see-uhm) were coerced into becoming sex slaves who were branded with Raniere’s initials.