LAS VEGAS (AP) — The organizers of a fund for the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting say they will stop taking donations on Jan. 31.

A high-stakes gambler killed 58 people and injured hundreds more on Oct. 1 after he shattered windows of his hotel suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino and unleashed withering gunfire at the Route 91 Harvest music festival below before killing himself.

Las Vegas Victims’ Fund Committee Chairman Scott Nielson told the Las Vegas Review-Journal Friday that they gearing up to allocate funds between all the victims and their families.

The fund received about $16 million in donations so far.

Survivors, first responders, people who worked the event and family members of the victims are eligible to submit a claim for a donation from the fund.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com