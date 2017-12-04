LAS VEGAS (AP) — The organizers of a fund for the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting say they will stop taking donations on Jan. 31.
A high-stakes gambler killed 58 people and injured hundreds more on Oct. 1 after he shattered windows of his hotel suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino and unleashed withering gunfire at the Route 91 Harvest music festival below before killing himself.
Las Vegas Victims’ Fund Committee Chairman Scott Nielson told the Las Vegas Review-Journal Friday that they gearing up to allocate funds between all the victims and their families.
The fund received about $16 million in donations so far.
Most Read Stories
- ICE tracks down immigrant who spoke to media in SW Washington: ‘You are the one from the newspaper’
- UW to play in Fiesta Bowl against Penn State; Huskies No. 11 in final College Football Rankings
- Reports: Shohei Ohtani eliminates Yankees and several others teams from consideration; Mariners considered a finalist
- Bush Hamdan returning to Montlake to serve as Huskies' offensive coordinator
- Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole to step down at end of year
Survivors, first responders, people who worked the event and family members of the victims are eligible to submit a claim for a donation from the fund.
___
Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com