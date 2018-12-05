SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The Republican elected to oversee Georgia’s elections for the next four years says he’s got “a full plate” to deal with following contentious midterms focused on security concerns with aging voting machines and allegations that some voters faced unfair obstacles at the polls.
Brad Raffensperger will take over as secretary of state in January after winning a runoff Tuesday. The race gained attention after GOP Gov.-elect Brian Kemp, who stepped down as secretary of state after the November election, was accused by Democrats of suppressing votes.
Raffensperger told The Associated Press on Wednesday that problems at the polls were “relatively minor” overall and “there was no concerted effort of any suppression whatsoever.”
He said he would like to replace Georgia’s paperless electronic voting system in time for municipal elections next year.
