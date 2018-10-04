BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Police in Costa Rica say a Romanian politician who fled to the Central American country before could be sentenced for bribery and official misconduct has been arrested.
Costa Rica’s Interpol office said former Romanian Tourism Minister Elena Udrea was arrested in San Jose on Wednesday.
Defense lawyer Veronel Radulescu says he thinks Udrea won’t be extradited because she recently gave birth to a child.
Speaking Thursday in Romania’s capital, Radulescu said: “Chances are zero in my opinion.”
Udrea had a high-powered political career largely due to her connection with ex-President Traian Basescu.
Prosecutors said she illegally sponsored a gala with ministry funds featuring a boxing match and took a 10-percent commission from the fighters’ contracts.
She denied wrongdoing and called for a retrial. In June, a Romanian court sentenced her to six years in prison.